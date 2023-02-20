Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Unwanted connection: Who has control of your smart home?

New York Times
By Anna Kodé
10 mins to read
The myriad apps and devices used to run homes created more opportunities for people with malicious intentions, who are not even physically in the home, to surveil, taunt or mentally torment those inside. Photo / 123RF

The myriad apps and devices used to run homes created more opportunities for people with malicious intentions, who are not even physically in the home, to surveil, taunt or mentally torment those inside. Photo / 123RF

The proliferation of devices creates more opportunities for people to lose access or power over aspects of the home.

On the first night in his new home, Clint Basinger was unpacking a few stray boxes

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World