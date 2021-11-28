Dad charged with murder after allegedly blaming cat for baby's horror injuries

Kristopher Henderson is accused of abusing and killing his two-month-old daughter. Photo / Blue Earth County Jail

A US man has been charged with murdering his infant daughter after blaming the family cat for leaving her with broken legs, broken ribs and bleeding from the brain.

Minnesota man Kristopher Henderson is accused of inflicting the deadly injuries on his two-month-old daughter at their home.

The baby was taken to hospital on September 23 for her injuries but eventually died on November 3.

According to court, the baby girl had "little to no brain activity" before she was pronounced dead.

Police alleged Henderson had initially tried to blame the family's cat for the injuries.

He later admitted hitting his baby on the back for five minutes to try and quieten her.

He then admitted he hit her hard enough that it would break her ribs, police said.

The father was initially charged with first-degree assault but it was upgraded to second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony and first-degree manslaughter while committing malicious punishment of a child in the wake of the girl's death.

He is being held on a $US1 million bond.

The baby's official death is still pending while they await the autopsy results.