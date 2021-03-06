Cyclone Niran causes extensive damage in New Caledonia

Cyclone Niran, centre. Image / Meteo NC

By RNZ

Tropical cyclone Niran has injured at least one person and caused extensive damage in New Caledonia, according to early reports.

The cyclone hit today, generating gusts of up to 220km/h.

RRB radio reported a child was injured by shards of glass from a bay window during the storm.

Strong #CycloneNiran hitting New Caledonian island capital of Noumea this morning! #Niran https://t.co/sWCsELFRhU — WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) March 6, 2021

About 20,000 people are without power and roofs have also been ripped off buildings in the town of Dumbea, on the outskirts of Noumea.

Several ships have also been forced aground on the coast in Noumea although, according to a provisional report, no major damage was recorded following the cyclone, the intensity of which was a little lower than expected.

Updates coming in from our 350 Vanuatu Coordinator, Isso Nihmel on the current weather status in Futuna, Vanuatu. They’re currently experiencing strong winds, heavy rain, and Thunder as well as very rough seas as Cyclone Niran moves near. pic.twitter.com/LkePDTmhLc — 350 Pacific (@350Pacific) March 4, 2021

Meteo France NC said there was not a lot of rain during the storm but winds ranging from 130km/h to nearly 220km/h caused problems.

Morning view of Severe Tropical Cyclone #Niran near New Caledonia. Wind speed over 240 km/h, pressure 925 mb. #CycloneNiran #TCNiran pic.twitter.com/qtVEhqS9ei — Zoom Earth (@zoom_earth) March 5, 2021

It's been reported 50mm of rain fell over six hours.

"Niran caused extensive damage to the power grid and to vegetation," a civil security spokesperson told the AFP.

About 400 people are still sheltering in evacuation centres in Noumea.

The cyclone is weakening as it moves to the southeast of the New Caledonian mainland.

- RNZ