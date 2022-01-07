Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: NSW records 45,098 new cases, 9 Covid deaths

The extreme staff shortage due to infection and self-isolation is having a flow on effect everywhere, from supermarket shelves to tourist strips. Video / Sky News Australia

The extreme staff shortage due to infection and self-isolation is having a flow on effect everywhere, from supermarket shelves to tourist strips. Video / Sky News Australia

New South Wales has announced a record 45,098 new cases and nine Covid deaths in the past 24 hours.

There are now 1795 infected people in the state's hospitals, with 145 in intensive care as of Saturday morning.

More than 93 per cent of eligible people are fully vaccinated in the state.

A total of 116,000 tests were taken on Friday.

Saturday's update comes after Premier Dominic Perrottet announced a raft of new restrictions to combat skyrocketing infection rates.

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant has heaped pressure on the health system, furloughed staff across various industries, and driven mass testing delays.

From Saturday, singing and dancing is prohibited in hospitality venues (including pubs, clubs, nightclubs, bars and restaurants), entertainment facilities and major recreation facilities.

This restriction will not apply to weddings or for students, instructors and performers in certain settings.

Events being held at venues deemed "high risk" will be examined to ensure they meet Covid-safe requirements, with those considered too risky will be postponed where necessary.

Mr Perrottet also announced non-elective surgeries considered non-urgent in the next 365 days will be postponed until mid-February.

It comes after NSW broke its daily record for Covid cases again on Friday, reporting 38,625 infections and 11 more deaths of people with the virus.