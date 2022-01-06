Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Fully vaccinated young man dies with Covid as NSW records 34,994 new cases

There are 19 new Covid-19 cases in the community today and 43 new cases at the border to report. Video / NZ Herald

The Greek-Australian community is in shock after the death of a 23-year-old fully vaxxed man who has passed away in Sydney with Covid-19.

James Kondilios was a science graduate and champion power lifter who was double-vaccinated with no underlying medical conditions.

He died at St Vincent's Hospital where he had been receiving treatment.

Kondilios grew up in Sydney, where he attended Waverley College, and in 2019 won a Science and Innovation award for his work on forestry and climate change.

In 2015, he represented Australia at the Power Lifting World Championships in Finland, where he won a bronze medal.

James Kondilios has died with Covid at just 23. Photo / Facebook

His friends said his death was a reminder to all that Covid can strike even the young and healthy.

"He had received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine and had no known underlying health conditions," NSW Health said in a statement. "NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones."

The Daily Mail reported a tribute from Kondilios's friend Julia Adamcewicz, who warned that is death proved that "even the strongest and wisest can be taken from this world before their time".

"Yesterday was a reminder that this battle with Covid we have all been a part of for the last few years is not something to be taken lightly as even the healthiest people can be taken far too young," she said, remembering Kondilios as a supportive friend who "would do anything for the people close to him".

Friend Julia Adamcewicz, pictured here with Kondilios, said his death should serve as a warning. Photo / Facebook

NSW recorded 34,994 and six deaths on Thursday.

A further four men and one woman aged in their 60s, 80s and 90s also died from the virus overnight.

Two were from the Lake Macquarie area and three from Western Sydney.

There are now 1609 people in hospital with Covid, 131 of which are in intensive care and 38 on ventilators.

Hospitalisations have increased by 118 from 1491 patients on Wednesday and ICU presentations have increased by 12.

At the peak of the Delta variant outbreak on September 21, 1266 people were hospitalised, with 244 patients in intensive care and 118 people on ventilators.

Almost one in three people whose tests were processed in the latest reporting period tested positive to Covid-19.

The positivity rate, from the 111,231 PCR tests processed in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday, was 31.46 per cent.

Testing capacity in NSW remains under enormous pressure with authorities urging only people with symptoms to get a PCR test or those who live in a household with a confirmed case.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has announced elective surgery could be paused amid rising hospitalisation rates.

"During the Delta outbreak, and the year before, we suspended elective surgery for a period of time," Mr Perrottet he told 2GB radio.

"That is certainly something we are looking at now.

"At the moment the healthcare system is strong, but we will need to make some changes – I suspect on elective surgery and I would also expect in terms of our work with the private health system."

- Additional reporting, NZ Herald