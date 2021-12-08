Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Boris Johnson confirms return of working from home as England moves to Plan B

With rapidly increasing cases of the Omicron variant in the UK, Boris Johnson announces the move to Plan B of the coronavirus response. Video / UK Government

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that the Government is moving to its coronavirus Plan B in the wake of rapidly increasing cases of the Omicron variant.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Johnson confirmed that people across Britain should now work from home where possible to curb the spread of the variant.

He also announced that the requirement of face masks will be extended to most indoor settings in England, and that vaccine passports will be required for large events.