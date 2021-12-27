Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Another 995 people in NSW receive potentially wrong test results from St Vincent's

New South Wales has recorded its first death at the hands of the Omicron variant as cases continue to spread across the state. Video / ABC Australia

New South Wales has recorded its first death at the hands of the Omicron variant as cases continue to spread across the state. Video / ABC Australia

Almost 1000 additional people have received potentially wrong Covid test information from a Sydney pathology lab, just one day after it incorrectly told 400 infected people they had tested negative.

SydPath – operated by St Vincent's Hospital – confirmed on Monday afternoon that approximately 995 extra people, tested on December 23 and 24, were prematurely sent an SMS advising them their test was negative when their true result had not yet been determined.

The update comes after 400 people were told on Sunday that they had tested negative when they had tested positive to the virus.

The clinic said all people had been contacted and advised of the error and would receive their accurate test results by Monday night.

The lab again blamed high testing volumes for the "human error", which is linked to the testing bungle that necessitated the Boxing Day apology.

"Once again, we are sincerely sorry for this error and acknowledge the significant impact it has had on those involved," SydPath said in a statement.

"We have identified what occurred and can confirm it was related to a specific human error."

NSW recorded its first Omicron-related death on Monday as the state recorded 6324 new cases.

The man in his 80s from western Sydney died at Westmead Hospital.

"The man was a resident of the Uniting Lilian Wells aged care facility in North Parramatta, where he acquired his infection," health authorities said.

"He had received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine and had underlying health conditions. This is the first known death in NSW linked to the Omicron variant of concern."

His was among three deaths recorded.

Travellers receive Covid-19 tests ahead of their flights at Sydney Airport. Photo / Getty Images

A woman in her 90s from the Central Coast also died at Wyong Hospital. She had received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine and had underlying health conditions.

Meanwhile, a man in his 80s from Sydney's inner west died at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital. He had received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine and had underlying health conditions.

"NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones," NSW Health said in a statement.

There are 520 Covid cases admitted to hospital, with 55 people in intensive care, 17 of whom need ventilation.

There were 97,241 Covid-19 tests reported to 8pm on Sunday compared with the previous day's total of 109,545.

It comes as new restrictions come into force for the holiday season as the state battles to contain its mammoth coronavirus case surge.

Masks are now compulsory in all indoor, non-residential settings, including for hospitality staff and in offices, unless eating or drinking.

Venues and patrons must also now follow the one person per 2sq m rule indoors at pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafes.

However, the rule will not apply in outdoor spaces such as beer gardens.

QR code check-ins at retail and hospitality are also making a return in a bid to stop the spread.

The process was initially scrapped after the state hit 90 per cent fully vaccinated.

All rules will remain in place until January 27.

On Sunday 400 people were told that they had tested negative when they had tested positive to the virus. Photo / Getty Images

The ACT announced 189 new Covid cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday, with one patient in hospital.

It brings the total number of active cases in the Territory to 688.

Meanwhile, Victoria recorded another day of high case numbers, with 1999 new infections on Monday.

There were also three deaths. There are 368 people in hospital with 80 of those in intensive care and 38 on ventilators.

Sydney's Omicron surge has pushed the state's testing capacity to the brink as thousands wait for hours to be swabbed for the virus.

Return times for results have also stretched out to between 48 and 72 hours.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard on Sunday warned "we're all going to get Omicron" as cases in the state hit a new high of 6934 infections.