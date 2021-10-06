Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Australia's Victoria records 1638 new cases and two deaths

Dominic Perrottet, New South Wales' new Premier, has announced new measures, including no longer requiring office workers to wear masks indoors. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria has recorded another spike in Covid-19 cases, with 1638 new infections and two deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

It comes as New South Wales' Covid cases continue to fall, with 594 infections and 10 deaths recorded on Wednesday.

Victoria confirmed 1638 Covid cases and two deaths on Thursday, following on from yesterday's worrying spike in deaths, with 11 fatalities and 1420 cases.

Reported yesterday: 1,638 new local cases and 0 cases acquired overseas.

36,672 vaccines administered

77,238 test results received

Sadly, 2 people with COVID-19 have died



NSW has reached its 70 per cent vaccination target, triggering a raft of new freedoms for vaccinated residents next week.

Unvaxxed to be given $750 weekly payment

Unvaccinated Victorians who ignore the state's jab mandates will be able to claim hundreds of dollars in government payments if they are sacked for not following the rules.

From October 15, all workers on Victoria's Authorised Worker list will be required to have their first Covid vaccine dose in order to continue working onsite. They will need to be fully vaccinated by November 26.

This list includes thousands of different workers, from firefighters and police officers, to taxi drivers and actors.

The Herald Sun has revealed that workers who are stood down for not complying with the mandate will be eligible to claim Victoria's Covid-19 disaster payment, which is $750 for those who lose more than 20 hours of work a week and $450 for those who lose between eight and 20 hours.

A spokesperson for Emergency Management Minister Bridget McKenzie told the publication that the payments were "available to people who live or work in a commonwealth declared hot spot subject to a movement restriction and have reduced hours of work".

"If a person is temporarily stood down, they may be eligible for Covid-19 disaster payment if they meet the eligibility criteria," he said.

The Federal government payments will be available until 80 per cent of Victorians are fully vaccinated and when then be phased out over a two-week period.

Premier confirms hated mask rule to be scrapped

Premier Dominic Perrottet has confirmed that the rule requiring Sydney workers to wear masks in the office will soon be abandoned.

Speaking to ABC's News Breakfast, the Premier said there was a "positive announcement" to come regarding masks for office workers.

"Face masks, obviously, are important. But ultimately, as you say, they're an impediment for people going back into the office, so we made some changes last night which we're going to announce later today," he said.

Host Lisa Millar then pointed out that Perrottet had just all but confirmed that the mask rule would be disappearing.

Perrottet said the restriction would be eased "earlier than we had previously set out".

"We had originally set that down for 1 December. So, they'll be going a bit earlier," he said.

NSW Premier makes major Covid changes

Dominic Perrottet has already made some changes after his first full day as NSW Premier as residents brace for an update after a late-night meeting with key officials.

As Perrottet stepped into a crisis cabinet meeting late on Wednesday, the premier had already flagged potential tweaks to the state's road map out of lockdown.

Despite the news, Perrottet confirmed "Freedom Day" in NSW won't come early and committed to next Monday, but there have already been some changes made to the plan.

But there could be changes to the road map, such as indoor swimming pools opening from Monday after previously not being set to reopen until the state reached 80 per cent vaccinated.

Nightclubs would also reopen once the state reaches 80 per cent, after it was previously set for December 1.

The Premier is expected to announce what changes will come early today.

As part of his "first act", the premier is ditching the 11am Covid-19 presser, which experts say means Perrottet does not want to be the "Covid numbers premier".