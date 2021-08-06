Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria reports 29 new local cases - all infectious in the community

A health worker takes a Covid swab. Photo / NCA NewsWire

Victoria has recorded 29 new local coronavirus cases as the state goes through its sixth lockdown since the pandemic began.

All of the cases were linked to an existing outbreak but were not in quarantine.

The people who were confirmed positive were among 43,618 individuals who received their Covid-19 test results on Friday.

The current Victorian outbreak first became known on Wednesday evening. The following day the state reported six local cases and went into lockdown.

Since 8pm on Thursday, Victorians have only five legitimate reasons to leave home: shopping for essentials, work or study (if it cannot be done at home), caregiving, exercise for up to two hours and to get vaccinated.

The lockdown is scheduled to last for seven days.

The outbreak came just a day after Victorian Premier Daniel Andrew celebrated reaching a day of zero local coronavirus infections.

About 15.28 million Australians across three states – NSW, Queensland and Victoria – entered the weekend in lockdown after more than 300 local cases were confirmed across the country on Friday.