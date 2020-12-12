Covid 19 coronavirus UK: Christmas crowds pack London as restrictions decision looms

Thousands of people have flocked to London's major shopping strips this weekend before a decision on whether coronavirus restrictions tighten in the capital.
England's current tier system will be reviewed on Wednesday, December 16.
London is on "high alert" in Tier 2. This places restrictions on meeting others outside your household or support bubble, but all non-essential retail is allowed to be open.
The Guardian reports the apparent threshold to move into Tier 3 – "very high alert" – has already been passed in some London boroughs.
This includes Havering, which has more than twice the England average of 153 cases per 100,000 people, at 379.
Under Tier 3, bars, pubs, cafes and restaurants close - except for delivery and takeaway.
According to Government figures, London alone recorded 17,131 cases in the week from November 29 to December 5, up by 3000 cases on the previous week.
"The risks associated with Christmas are huge, even without this rise," Dr Mike Gill, the former regional director of public health for the southeast region, told the BBC.
"People should take steps to vastly reduce their contact. A Tier 3 lockdown will contribute to this very significantly."
Across the United Kingdom, people will be allowed to form Christmas bubbles from December 23 to December 27, allowing for three households to mix in private homes.
The below photos show crowds on the iconic Regent St in London's West End on Saturday (UK time).