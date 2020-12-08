Covid 19 coronavirus: 'Such a tough year' - UK health boss brought to tears on TV as vaccine rollout begins

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock was overcome with emotion while discussing the coronavirus vaccination breakthrough on television.
Elderly Brits have become the first in the Western world to receive the approved Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, with the jab's rollout kicking off on December 8.
The jab, developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, was approved for general use just last week.
Read More
- Covid 19 coronavirus: UK gives first doses of vaccine as world watches - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus: 'Sick joke' - UK photos spark outrage, warnings from health experts - NZ ...
- Covid 19 coronavirus: UK appoints vaccines minister, could start doses next week - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus: UK intensive care nurse's emotional clapback to pandemic denier - NZ Hera...
Grandmother of four Margaret "Maggie" Keenan, 90, was the very first to be immunised and received a standing ovation from hospital staff at University Hospital in Coventry.
Hancock appeared on Good Morning Britain to mark the historic day - dubbed "V-Day" in the British media - telling viewers the jab represented "light at the end of the tunnel".
Hancock, whose step-grandfather recently died from coronavirus, shed a tear while speaking with host Piers Morgan about the horrors of 2020, which he said had "been such a tough year for so many people".
He said the vaccine marked a turning point in the fight against the pandemic.
"We can get on with our lives. And there's still a few months to go.
"We've still got to get the vaccine to millions of people.
"And so we've got to keep sticking by the rules. But there's so much work gone into this and it makes you proud to be British."
Meanwhile, Keenan told reporters she felt " so privileged" to get the first dose at the University Hospital in Coventry.
"It's the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year," she said.
"I can't thank … the NHS staff enough who have looked after me tremendously, and my advice to anyone offered the vaccine is to take it - if I can have it at 90 then you can have it too."
The dose marks the start of the UK's mass vaccination programme.
Other countries are already seeking emergency approval for different vaccine candidates, and hoping to roll out doses before the end of the year.