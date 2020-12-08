'Operation Warp Speed': Donald Trump takes Covid vaccine victory lap

Donald Trump and his aides hope the event will tamp down scepticism among some Americans about the vaccine and help build the outgoing Republican president's legacy. Photo / AP

American President Donald Trump is taking a victory lap ahead of the expected approval of the first US vaccine for the coronavirus, as the White House works to instil confidence in the distribution that will largely be executed by President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump scheduled an event celebrating 'Operation Warp Speed', his administration's effort to produce and distribute safe and effective vaccines for Covid-19. The first, from drugmaker Pfizer, is expected to receive endorsement by a panel of Food and Drug Administration advisers as soon as this week, with delivery of 100 million doses — enough for 50 million Americans — expected in coming months.

While Donald Trump was to take credit for the record pace of vaccine development, much of the groundwork was laid over the last decade.

Trump and his aides hope the event will tamp down scepticism among some Americans about the vaccine and help build the outgoing Republican president's legacy.

It comes as deaths from Covid-19 in the United States have soared to more than 2,200 a day on average, and cases per day have eclipsed 200,000 on average for the first time on record, with the crisis all but certain to get worse because of the fallout from people gathering for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Operation Warp Speed summit will feature Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and a host of government experts, state leaders and business executives, as the White House looks to explain that the vaccine is safe and lay out the administration's plans to bring it to the American people. But officials from Biden's transition team, which will oversee the bulk of the largest vaccination programme in the nation's history once he takes office January 20, were not invited.

Officials from the pharmaceutical companies developing the vaccines were not expected to attend despite receiving invitations, according to people familiar with the matter. Outside the White House, there has been concern about the event contributing to the politicisation of the vaccine development process and potentially further inhibiting public confidence in the drugs.

Trump's administration was facing new scrutiny Tuesday after failing to lock in a chance to buy millions of additional doses of Pfizer's vaccine, which has shown to be highly effective against Covid-19. That decision could delay the delivery of a second batch of doses until Pfizer fulfils other international contracts.

Under its contract with Pfizer, the Trump administration committed to buy an initial 100 million doses, with an option to purchase as much as five times more.

But this summer, the White House opted not to lock in an additional 100 million doses for delivery in the second quarter of 2021, according to people who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss it publicly.

Dr. Moncef Slaoui, who is leading the government's vaccine effort, noted the Trump administration had been looking at a number of different vaccines during the summer. He told ABC's Good Morning America on Tuesday that "no one reasonably would buy more from any one of those vaccines because we didn't know which one would work and which one would be better than the other."

Concerns about the availability of the vaccines come as Trump is to sign an executive order Tuesday to prioritise Americans for coronavirus vaccines procured by the federal government. A senior administration official said the order would restrict the government from delivering doses to other nations until there is excess supply to meet domestic demand, but it was not immediately clear what the practical impact would be.

Donald Trump shows an executive order on vaccine distribution during an Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit at the White House.

The Trump administration insists that between the Pfizer vaccine, another vaccine from drugmaker Moderna and others in the pipeline, the United States will be able to accommodate any American who wants to be vaccinated by the end of the second quarter of 2021.

The decision not to secure additional Pfizer purchases last summer was first reported by The New York Times. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told NBC the administration is "continuing to work across manufacturers to expand the availability of releasable, of FDA-approved vaccine as quickly as possible. … We do still have that option for an additional 500 million doses."

While Trump was to take credit for the record pace of vaccine development, much of the groundwork was laid over the last decade, amid new research into messenger RNA, or mRNA, vaccines — of the sort developed by both Pfizer and Moderna.

"The speed is a reflection of years of work that went before," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, told The Associated Press this month. "That's what the public has to understand."

The Food and Drug Administration's panel of outside vaccine experts is to meet Thursday to conduct a final review of the Pfizer drug, and it will meet later this month on the Moderna vaccine. The FDA is not required to follow the panel's advice, though it usually does.

Agency decisions on the two drugs are expected within days of each meeting. Both have been determined to be 95 per cent effective against the virus that causes Covid-19. Plans call for distributing and then administering about 40 million doses of the two companies' vaccines by the end of the year — with the first doses shipping within hours of FDA clearance.

Biden, who was rolling out his senior health team on Tuesday, said last week that in meetings with Trump administration officials his aides have discovered that "there's no detailed plan that we've seen" for how to get the vaccines out of containers, into syringes and then into people's arms.

Trump administration officials insist that such plans have been developed, with the bulk of the work falling to states and local governments to ensure their most vulnerable populations are vaccinated first. In all, about 50,000 vaccination sites are enrolled in the government's distribution system, the officials said.

Each of the forthcoming vaccines has unique logistical challenges related to distribution and administration. The Pfizer vaccine must be transported at super-cooled temperatures, and comes in batches of 975 doses. Each vial contains five doses, requiring careful planning. The administration has prepared detailed videos for providers on how to safely prepare and administer doses, to be posted after the FDA issues its emergency use authorisation.

One such plan is to be announced Tuesday: Pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens have stood up a "mobile vaccination service" ready to vaccinate people in every nursing home and long-term care facility in the country. The roughly 3 million residents of those facilities are among the most vulnerable for Covid-19 and have been placed at the front of the line to access the vaccine, along with more than 20 million healthcare workers. So far 80-85 per cent of the facilities have signed on to the service, the officials said.

