Covid 19 coronavirus: South Australia to go into lockdown tonight

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall says his state has recorded two new cases of Covid-19 overnight.
This means the state's cluster is currently sitting at five cases. The Premier says he is "extremely concerned" after it was confirmed the first man in the cluster to test positive was carrying the highly-contagious Delta variant.
SA will now enter a week-long lockdown from 6pm (AST) tonight. Non-essential retail stores will close their doors, schools will be closed and there will be a pause on construction sites.
Read More
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Nine mariners test positive on container ship in Bluff - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus: More MIQ spots for returning New South Wales travellers - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus in Australia: New restrictions in South Australia; fifth death in NSW; Vic...
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Could Britain be sued for reopening and putting the world at risk? - NZ H...
"This is a dangerous time," Marshall said.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
"[But] we have an excellent health system in South Australia which has prepared for this particular circumstance. I am convinced South Australians will rise to the challenge."
The Premier said he sympathised with businesses that would be hurt by the stay-at-home orders, but said he wanted to "go hard and go early" to "stamp out" the virus.