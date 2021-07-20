Covid 19 coronavirus: South Australia to go into lockdown tonight

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said officials "had no choice" but to put the state into a snap lockdown. Video / Sky News Australia

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall says his state has recorded two new cases of Covid-19 overnight.

This means the state's cluster is currently sitting at five cases. The Premier says he is "extremely concerned" after it was confirmed the first man in the cluster to test positive was carrying the highly-contagious Delta variant.

SA will now enter a week-long lockdown from 6pm (AST) tonight. Non-essential retail stores will close their doors, schools will be closed and there will be a pause on construction sites.

"This is a dangerous time," Marshall said.

"[But] we have an excellent health system in South Australia which has prepared for this particular circumstance. I am convinced South Australians will rise to the challenge."

The Premier said he sympathised with businesses that would be hurt by the stay-at-home orders, but said he wanted to "go hard and go early" to "stamp out" the virus.