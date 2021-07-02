Covid 19 coronavirus: NSW records 35 new community cases

Sydney is halfway through its two-week lockdown. Photo / Getty Images

New South Wales has recorded 35 new community cases of Covid-19. Nine of those cases were infectious in the community.

This brings the total number of cases in Sydney's outbreak to 261, with 207 now directly linked to the Bondi cluster.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has said the next few days would be "critical" in overcoming the state's latest outbreak.

She once again urged residents to follow lockdown rules, saying "let us not give up, but instead keep respecting the stay-at-home orders".

Berejiklian said a decision on ending the lockdown as planned on July 9 would be made next week.

"So far, I'm relieved that there hasn't been a huge surge in numbers," she said. "I'm also relieved the tide seems to be shifting in relation to the number of people who have been in isolation that are getting the virus, as opposed to those who have been exposed in the community, and that's positive news. We should hold onto that."

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has urged Sydney residents to follow lockdown rules. Photo / Getty Images

When asked about the possibility of a lockdown extension yesterday, NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said the number of people moving throughout the community during their infectious periods would need to drop for restrictions to be lifted.

"What we need to look at is increasing numbers of people isolated for the full period, the number of unlinked chains of transmission, the settings of those cases. All of these factors will influence our decision making," she said.

Brisbane residents wait to see if lockdown will end

Residents in Brisbane and Moreton Bay are anxiously waiting to see if their extended lockdown will end as planned at 6pm today.

Yesterday, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced stay-at-home orders for much of South East Queensland, Townsville and Palm Island would end as intended, with some restrictions such as mask wearing to continue to apply.

However, Palaszczuk said the lockdown for Brisbane and Moreton Bay would be extended for at least another 24 hours after a mother and daughter contracted the virus from an unknown source.

"They have been out quite extensively around Brisbane," Palaszczuk said.

"We really need our contact tracers ... to really get on top of this issue quickly."

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday extended lockdowns in Brisbane and Moreton Bay. Photo / Getty Images

The state recorded four new Covid-19 cases yesterday, including a new infection that was announced later in the afternoon.

That case was only in the community while potentially infectious for two days before the lockdown began, at his workplace, and briefly during lockdown, Queensland Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said.

Figure that could end Australian lockdowns

One Australian epidemiologist has said the country could reach a sufficient vaccination rate within the next few months to stop future lockdowns.

Deakin University's chair in epidemiology Catherine Bennett believes a 30 per cent Covid-19 vaccination rate would be enough to prevent states and territories needing lockdowns to control the virus.

Speaking to the ABC, she said about 8 per cent of Australians were fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

"We can expect that in the next 10 to 12 weeks probably to hit that 30 per cent mark, which would be fantastic," Bennett said.

"And it would then really start to take the pressure off, if we do see more outbreaks, which we're likely to see, that it gives the contact tracers more of a chance if you've got nearly a third of people then protected."

A person is seen exercising by the Sydney Opera House amid the city's latest lockdown. Photo / Getty Images

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday outlined the country's path out of Covid-19 and an end to lockdowns.

The four-phase plan would take Australia from "a pre-vaccination period, which is focused on the suppression of the virus ... to one that sees us manage Covid-19 as an infectious disease like any other in our community," he said.

Morrison did not specify a vaccine percentage threshold before the country moved to post-vaccination settings, nor did he predict how long it would take to reach that stage.