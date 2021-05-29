Covid 19 coronavirus: Florida concert costs $18 if you've had the vaccine, $1,000 if you haven't

Ray Carlisle, of Teenage Bottlerocket, performs onstage at Old National Centre on September 18, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo / Getty Images

A Florida music event promoted will charge a premium to those who have not had the Covid-19 vaccine.

The concert promoter has come up with a discounted ticket at $18 for those who have been vaccinated, and will charge $999.99 to those who haven't.

The idea is to encourage people to get the coronavirus vaccine, especially before attending a large gathering such as a music gig.

Leadfood Promotions' Paul Williams says he wants people to be able to enjoy the concert safely and avoid having new lockdown measures in place, after a year mostly without events and big crowds.

He said he got the idea when vaccination appointments opened in his state, Florida.

"I also wanted it to be a vaccine drive to get the fence-sitters off the fence," he told ABC News.

"I wanted to get the kids that want to go to shows to go out and get their shots."

The concert, taking place on June 26, will feature three punk rock bands: Teenage Bottlerocket, MakeWar and Rutterkin.

He said feedback for his idea has been "overwhelmingly positive" and, so far, no one has bought any of the $1000 tickets.

However, he says a few anti-vaxxers have found his phone number and been flooding him with calls and negative comments.

"To care about people being safe is very bad apparently," he said.

Williams pointed out he is not denying anyone who is not vaccinated entry to the concert - he is simply offering a discounted price to those who have the jab.

"You can buy a full-price ticket and you'll be treated like everyone else."