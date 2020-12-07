Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani 'feeling great' after positive test

Donald Trump's lawyer and former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani has updated Twitter to say he is "feeling great", following news that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

"Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes," he wrote this afternoon.

"I'm getting great care and feeling good. Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything."

Earlier today, Trump announced, also via Twitter, that Giuliani had tested positive for the virus.

"Rudy Giuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!" Trump tweeted.

According to ABC, Giuliani has been admitted to Georgetown University Medical Centre.

Many now fear Giuliani might have infected a lot of other people, as he has travelled extensively to battleground states in recent weeks in an effort to help Trump subvert his election loss.

Giuliani made an appearance earlier on Sunday on Fox News to speak about his legal challenges in several states on behalf of Trump.

The diagnosis comes after some very public missteps from Giuliani, who was at centre of the Four Seasons Total Landscaping debacle and was also recently accused of audibly breaking wind at a recent hearing into alleged election fraud.

At that same hearing he asked a woman testifying if she felt comfortable removing her mask.

Giuliani is the latest member of Trump's inner circle to test positive and his own son Andrew tested positive last month.

Additional reporting, Associated Press