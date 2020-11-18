Website of the Year

Covid 19 coronavirus: Dick Brass - How to kill 250,000 Americans

It took special incompetence and neglect to let so many die in the US. This is President Trump's doing, writes Dick Brass. Photo / Getty Images

By: Dick Brass

OPINION

Sometime this week the US is going to hit a very grim milestone: 250,000 of us will be dead from Covid.

With just 25 dead in New Zealand, this must seem an astounding figure.

