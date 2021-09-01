Covid 19 coronavirus Australia: Victoria outbreak spikes; NSW reports 1116 cases and four deaths

NSW Police at Circular Quay in Sydney on August 21, 2021. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria has recorded 120 locally acquired Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours to midnight last night.

This is the biggest rise in infections the state has seen in its latest outbreak and brings the total number of active cases in Victoria to 900.

Of the new cases, 64 have been linked to known cases and outbreaks, with investigations ongoing for the other 56 infections.

The deaths of two women, both of which were announced yesterday, have also been included in today's figures.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews is expected to reveal the state's lockdown exit plan later today, with health and government officials locked in emergency meetings overnight to discuss the trigger points for easing restrictions.

New South Wales

NSW today recorded 1116 new Covid-19 cases and four Covid-related deaths.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said four women - one in her 50s, one in her 60s, one in her 70s and one in her 80s - died with the virus. They were not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

Yesterday, NSW recorded 1164 new locally acquired cases and three Covid-related deaths.

NSW deputy chief health officer Marianne Gale said there are 917 Covid patients in hospital. "There are 150 people in intensive care, 66 of whom require ventilation," she said.

"As we've seen to date, the majority of those people in ICU have not been vaccinated and of those 150, 127 people in ICU are not vaccinated.

Berejiklian said NSW was getting ready to reopen next month and urged people to get vaccinated.

"I want to remind everybody that September is the month when we're asking everybody to get ready," she said.

"Make sure you are vaccinated so we can get back to life at 70 per cent double-dose vaccination, which we anticipate will happen somewhere around the middle of October.

"That's the date we're working towards. Initially it was the end of October but because of the rates we're seeing people come forward that could be as early as mid-October.

"New South Wales looks forward to having our citizens enjoy international travel and New South Wales looks forward to stepping up and welcoming thousands of Australians home who have been waiting to come home for a long time.

"Our position is the one we stated from the outset. It's impossible to eliminate the Delta strain."