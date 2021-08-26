Covid 19 coronavirus Australia: Anthony Karam charged after allegedly going on the run after testing positive

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has confirmed there were 1029 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths. She has also announced changes to restrictions. Video / Sky News Australia

An alleged Covid-19 fugitive has been arrested and charged with a string of offences after he tested positive to the disease before allegedly going on the run.

Anthony Karam, 27, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant for multiple alleged breaches of the Public Health Order, was taken into custody on Thursday in Sydney's west.

Karam was told by health authorities he had contracted Covid-19 on August 14 and was ordered to self-isolate.

But police alleged he failed to do so and provided officials with a fake address.

Police issued a warrant for his arrest after numerous attempts to find him.

He was also subject to an order under the Public Health Act.

Anthony Karam has been charged with 13 offences. Photo / NCA

A police spokeswoman earlier described him as "public health enemy number one".

"He is not only a danger to the community but to himself as he is sick and can be seen coughing when he was last seen in an apartment block," the spokeswoman said.

He was arrested on Thursday evening at a Wentworth Point unit after a public appeal for information.

As he was led out of the unit, Karam told reporters: "I've been isolating the whole time mate."

He was taken to Bankstown Police Station before he was charged with 13 offences including, being in public and not preventing the spread of a Category 2 – 5 condition, not complying with Covid-19 directions, two counts of failing to comply with a self-isolation direction and nine counts of not wearing a fitted face covering in the indoor area of a common property.

Karam was refused bail and will appear in Bankstown Local Court on Friday.

Days earlier, NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant issued a public statement advising Karam was infectious with Covid-19 and warning the community to avoid contact with him.