Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Court hears details in fatal stabbing of teen on Australia exchange trip

news.com.au
2 mins to read

Police at the scene of a teenage stabbing, at Euston Close, Edgeworth. Photo / Justin Lloyd

Police at the scene of a teenage stabbing, at Euston Close, Edgeworth. Photo / Justin Lloyd

Chilling new details have emerged after a teen girl was allegedly stabbed to death by a fellow student on a foreign exchange trip to Australia.

The two girls, aged 14 and 13, were both staying with the same host family in Edgeworth, Newcastle, NSW, when the incident took place.

The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save