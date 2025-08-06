Police at the scene of a teenage stabbing, at Euston Close, Edgeworth. Photo / Justin Lloyd

Court hears details in fatal stabbing of teen on Australia exchange trip

Chilling new details have emerged after a teen girl was allegedly stabbed to death by a fellow student on a foreign exchange trip to Australia.

The two girls, aged 14 and 13, were both staying with the same host family in Edgeworth, Newcastle, NSW, when the incident took place.

The older girl was allegedly stabbed in the torso late on Monday night and, despite being rushed to John Hunter Hospital, died from her injuries.

The 13-year-old was arrested at the scene and charged with murder the following day.

Now it has emerged in court that the younger girl is “severely unwell” and on numerous medications.