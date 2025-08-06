The case was heard in Broadmeadow Children’s Court on Wednesday.
Magistrate Andrew Eckhold acknowledged a “clear mental health nexus” in the case but noted the seriousness of the charge.
NSW Police stated both girls were part of the same cultural exchange programme and staying with the same host family.
They had arrived in Australia eight days prior and were scheduled to leave on August 16. It is believed they did not know each other before the programme.
Police are investigating the relationship between the girls, with Superintendent Tracy Chapman noting the complexities because of language barriers and the girls’ non-resident status.
Meanwhile, the Council of Australian Student Exchange Organisations (Caseo) released a statement on Wednesday, offering “heartfelt condolences” to those affected.
Caseo clarified that the girls were part of a “study abroad programme” rather than a student exchange programme, 7News reported.
“While both involve international students studying overseas, there are important legal and operational distinctions in NSW,” Caseo explained.
They highlighted that student exchange programmes are reciprocal arrangements requiring host family placement and school enrolment for a set period, regulated by specific guidelines.
In contrast, study abroad programmes involve full-fee paying students without the same formal structure.
Caseo emphasised the NSW Government’s regulatory focus on exchange programmes exceeding 12 weeks or 10 weeks in school, noting that study abroad programmes fall outside this scope.
“Caseo deeply values the safety and welfare of all young people engaging in student exchange or cultural programmes,” the statement continued. “Although the affected students were not under an exchange arrangement governed by Caseo’s member organisation, we offer our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.”
The 13-year-old is due to appear in court again in October with a Mandarin interpreter.