A 13-year-old Chinese exchange student has been charged with murder over the alleged stabbing death of a 14-year-old girl at a home in Newcastle.

The 14-year-old, also an exchange student from China, was found with a single wound to her torso at Euston Close, Edgeworth, about 10.20pm on Monday, after police were called to reports of a stabbing.

She was treated by paramedics at the scene before being rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

The younger girl will appear in a Children’s Court on Wednesday on the murder charge.

Superintendent Tracy Chapman, commander of the Lake Macquarie Police District, said both girls were from China, having travelled to Australia as part of a programme where they stayed with local residents who acted as hosts.