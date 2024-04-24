A Christian leader and several worshippers have been stabbed multiple times during a church service in Sydney. Video / NZ Herald / 7 News

A series of counter-terror raids are being carried out in Sydney today, say New South Wales police.

ABC News reports the joint raids are part of the ongoing investigation into last week’s stabbing attack at an Assyrian Orthodox church in city’s southwest.

In a post on social media, NSW Police said: “The JCTT Sydney is executing search warrants in Sydney today as part of an ongoing investigation.”

Police said there was no current threat to public safety and no connection to Anzac Day commemorations.

“More information will be provided later today, but nothing further is available at this time.”

The JCTT Sydney is executing search warrants in Sydney today as part of an ongoing investigation.



There is no current threat to public safety and no connection to Anzac Day commemorations.



More information will be provided later today, but nothing further is available at this…

Last week, NSW Police said they were treating the knife attack at the western Sydney church as a terrorist act.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested after a stabbing, which also sparked unrest as an angry mob confronted police.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb said the boy allegedly made comments as he launched the attack.

“After consideration of all the material, I declared that it was a terrorist incident,” she told reporters last Tuesday.

NSW Premier Chris Minns urged calm after the attack on Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, with the incident broadcast on the church’s livestream.

“Those violent pictures are probably what caused the uproar in the community - people saw that, responded and unfortunately we ended up with a public order incident,” NSW acting Assistant Commissioner Andrew Holland also told reporters.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said at the time: “There is no place for violence in our community, there is no place for violent extremism we are a peace-loving nation.”

After the attack, a mob gathered outside the church and “a public order incident developed requiring police from all regions across Sydney”.

More than 100 police officers and 30 police vehicles attended and the suspect was later removed from the church.

Two police officers were taken to hospital after being injured and several police cars were damaged.

- Additional reporting AAP