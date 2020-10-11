Coronavirus: French Polynesia President Edouard Fritch tests positive for Covid-19

French President Emmanuel Macron and French Polynesian President Edouard Fritch. Photo / Supplied / RNZ

French Polynesia's President Edouard Fritch says he tested positive for Covid-19 on his return from France.

A government statement said despite knowing about the risks, he undertook the trip to France to deal with a range of issues of importance to French Polynesia.

It said he followed the travel protocol for Tahiti and tested negative three days before flying back.

During his stay in France, he met Prime Minister Jean Castex and President Emmanuel Macron.

The latest official figure showed French Polynesia had 2754 cases of Covid-19, of which 633 were active.

In July, the borders were reopened and mandatory quarantine requirements were abolished in order to boost tourism and revive the economy.

