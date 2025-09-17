“Our avian team’s breakthrough in deriving culture conditions that allow pigeon primordial germ cells to survive long-term is a significant advancement for dodo de-extinction,” said Ben Lamm, chief executive and co-founder of Colossal.
Colossal has also established the Mauritius Dodo Advisory Committee, to help develop a dodo rewilding programme. Dr Devina Lobine, of the Mauritius Institute of Biotechnology, who is leading the committee, said: “I am driven by a deep passion for scientific discoveries and inspired by the dream of seeing the dodo walk the earth once more.
“This journey is more than reviving a lost species – it is about honouring our island’s unique heritage.”
Birds trickier than mammals
Colossal has already claimed to have brought back the extinct dire wolf, although some scientists have questioned that claim.
The firm is planning to resurrect the mammoth, but birds are trickier than mammals.
In mammals, it is possible to locate the DNA-containing nucleus and swap it into an egg cell, before implanting it into a surrogate.
But in birds, the nucleus is a tiny dot in the middle of the yolk which is virtually impossible to find.
Instead, scientists must create a surrogate which produces the DNA of another species when it breeds, known as a chimera.
Having a bank of pigeon germ cells and surrogate chickens, could also allow the team to resurrect other similar species, such as the critically endangered tooth-billed pigeon and the extinct Rodrigues solitaire.
“This breakthrough in culturing pigeon primordial germ cells represents a transformative tool for avian conservation,” said Beth Shapiro, Colossal’s chief science officer.
“By developing these protocols, we’re establishing crucial bio-banking capabilities and opening new possibilities for genetic rescue of endangered species.”
The research is published in the Journal of Heredity.