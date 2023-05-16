A driver pulled over by police in Colorado tried to swap places with his dog - but the pooch probably wasn't trained to drive like New Zealand's Ginny, one of three dogs taught to drive in New Zealand 10 years ago. Photo / Supplied

A driver, who was pulled over for speeding, tried to switch places with his dog to avoid arrest, police in Colorado said.

An officer watched him manoeuvring inside the car before he got out on the passenger side on Saturday night in Springfield, a town of about 1300 people on the state’s Eastern Plains, police said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

The man said he was not behind the wheel and clearly showed signs of being drunk, police said. He ran from the officer when asked about how much he had had to drink and was caught within about 18 metres, police said.

After being taken to the hospital to be checked out, the driver was arrested on suspicion of charges including driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and driving while ability impaired as well as for previous warrants for his arrest.

As for the dog, police said he was left in the charge of acquaintances of the driver.

“The dog does not face any charges and was let go with just a warning.”

- AP



