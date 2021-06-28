Cold case: DNA genealogy database solves 14-year rape mystery

DNA played a vital role in the arrest. Photo / 123RF

A US man has been arrested and charged with rape in a 14-year-old cold case after he donated DNA to a genealogy website.

After successfully solving another historic case recently, the Tampa Police Department decided to reopen the investigation into an alleged 2007 rape.

In that case, a student at the University of Tampa reported that she was attacked after a popular local parade.

She told police that she was intoxicated when a man offered to walk her back to her dorm room.

She said that she was on the phone to her boyfriend at the time, and her alleged attacker even spoke to him.

Assistant police chief Ruben Delgado said that when they got back to her room, the attacker "sexually battered her then left".

"The detectives worked the case just like it was a brand-new case," Delgado said.

Using DNA that was collected at the time, police began to search online genealogy databases.

Eventually, a match was found.

Suspect Jared Vaughn. Photo / Supplied

It identified 44-year Jared Vaughn, now living in West Virginia.

Detectives travelled there and tested Vaughn again, revealing a one-in-790-billion match.

"It has taken 14 years for resolution in this case, but it's something that was important to us and was important to the victim, to get some closure in this case," Delgado told the Fox 13 news station.

"Our success depends on info found in public genealogy databases, where participants – and this is important – must opt-in for law enforcement matches," added FDLE Special Agent In Charge Mark Brutnell.