Hasan and Gidursky had been engaged in a heated debate about Trump’s rally, where one speaker controversially called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage”.

Tim Walz, the Democratic vice-presidential hopeful, and Hillary Clinton, the former Secretary of State, had likened the event to a Nazi rally held at the same venue in the 1930s.

Discussing the rally, Hasan said: “If you don’t want to be called Nazis, stop doing things [associated with Nazis]”, before being interrupted.

Girdusky, a former staffer for JD Vance, Trump’s running mate, claimed that Hasan had been labelled an anti-Semite “more than anyone else at this table”, to which he responded: “I’m a supporter of the Palestinians so I’m used to it.”

Girdusky hit back: “Yeah, well, I hope your beeper doesn’t go off”, provoking outrage from the other panellists.

Hasan said: “Did you just say I should die? Did you just say I should be killed live on CNN?”

‘A line was crossed’

Phillip addressed viewers shortly afterwards, saying she wanted to apologise to Hasan for the “completely unacceptable” comments.

“There is a line that is crossed there, and it is not acceptable to me, it is not acceptable to us at this network,” she said.

“We want discussion, want people who disagree with each other to talk to each other.

“But when you cross the line of a complete lack of civility that is not going to happen here on this show … we can have conversations about what is happening in this country without resorting to the lowest of the lowest kind of discourse.”

I take this very seriously and want to again apologize to @mehdirhasan and I hope he’ll join us another time. pic.twitter.com/O9l0Ftv5NZ — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) October 29, 2024

CNN has said Gidursky will not be invited back.

The commentator wrote afterwards on X, formerly Twitter: “You can stay on CNN if you falsely call every Republican a Nazi … Apparently you can’t go on CNN if you make a joke. I’m glad America gets to see what CNN stands for.”