Citipoint Christian College has been pushed to withdraw a controversial contract that would allow them to exclude LGBTQIA students. Photo / File

Citipointe Christian College has withdrawn a controversial enrolment contract that called on students to denounce homosexuality and agree to specific gender roles.

The Carindale school, in Brisbane's south, made headlines when principal Pastor Brian Mulheran issued the contract, which required students to sign days before students return or risk being excluded.

Many were shocked by the document, with Australian comedian and content creator Christian Hull blasting it as "sickening" and damaging to young people.

"The new contract is utterly disgusting and dicriminatory. I cannot believe in 2022 we are still here and still fighting these battles," he wrote on Instagram.

"We need to stamp out this type of blatant bigotry and not allow the school to act in this way."

In a statement this morning, the school announced it was withdrawing the contract and that "families will no longer be asked to agree to that contract for their child to be enrolled in the college".

While Pastor Mulhern had previously doubled down on the contract — and the school's right to issue it — in the statement announcing its withdrawal he said the college "deeply regret that some students feel that they would be discriminated against because of their sexuality or gender identity, and I apologise to them and their families on behalf of the college".