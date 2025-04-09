Police found meat and seafood in a hidden freezer. Photo / Madrid Police

While inspecting a filthy bathroom that was being used as a storeroom, police discovered a wall shelf that slid to one side to reveal a hidden door.

Behind it, they found a cockroach-infested room in which strips of defrosted animal flesh were drying on a plastic clothes horse.

Eight rusted freezers without functioning thermometers were stuffed with bags of meat, fish and seafood that had apparently not been purchased through legal channels, including sea cucumbers that were possibly of a species banned from trade in Spain.

Sacks of bivalve molluscs were also found, which police believed came from Asian wetlands. On the floor were rat traps that had been set with putrid meat.

According to police, the secret store contained “more than a tonne of foodstuffs of untraceable origin”.

Meat was found hanging on drying racks. Photo / Madrid Police

The restaurant, which has been open for more than a decade, has received hundreds of online reviews, some of which were positive.

However, some customer experiences warned of unacceptably low standards, and “strange-tasting” duck.

“Terrible food, in a very bad state. The duck had a taste that was, at best, strange, [and] the kitchen had seemingly not been cleaned for months,” read a review posted in January.

Another said that several family members had been sick after a meal at Jin Gu and that he had contacted the restaurant to complain that it was serving “rotten food”.

The restaurant owner, who has not been named, is being investigated for possible crimes against public health and against wild species.