China is attracting US scientific talent partly due to funding cuts and immigration restrictions

Katrina Northrop, Rudy Lu
Washington Post·
9 mins to read

Researchers in the lab at Tsinghua SIGS. Photo / Katrina Northrop, The Washington Post

When Stephen Ferguson, a 35-year-old New Yorker, walked into a conference room at Shenzhen in June, he was shocked to find 50 people from China’s top scientific institution eager to hear about his experience working in this southern Chinese city.

Ferguson was recruited in 2023 as a biology researcher

