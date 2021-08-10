Child sex offender fears deportation to New Zealand, Australian court hears

Video shot by Australia's Department of Home Affairs shows deportees, dubbed 501s, being put onto a repatriation flight from Perth to NZ in February.

A child sex offender's lawyer has told an Australian court his client fears being deported to New Zealand after a prison sentence.

Felony Williams is awaiting sentence in the County Court of Victoria for supplying drugs to a child and two counts of sexual penetration of a child under 16.

The Department of Home Affairs has told Williams mandatory cancellation of his visa had been triggered, his lawyer, Raphael di Vietri, told the court on Tuesday.

"With his intellectual disability and his need for support, his mother provides his housing and supports him financially," he said.

"He requires assistance with things like public transport, day-to-day tasks.

"The prospect of locating at his age to a city or a country that he hasn't lived in since he was a child is a matter that causes concern for Mr Williams.

"Deportation back to New Zealand is a matter Your Honour can consider in relation to the burden of imprisonment."

The court heard Williams was separately sentenced in May in the Magistrates Court to 96 days in prison for transmitting indecent communications to a child, fined A$1000 for committing an indictable offence while on bail, and sentenced to three months in prison for trafficking cannabis and robbery.

He will be sentenced for his latest charges on August 18.