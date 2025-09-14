Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old Utah man accused to killing prominent US right-wing political activistCharlie Kirk, reportedly joined in on jokes about killing Kirk in a group chat with his friends.
Messages shared with the New York Times show Robinson, currently in custody, joined his friends in jokes about themurder, the day after Kirk’s death.
Following the FBI’s release of blurry CCTV images of the suspect, a group chat allegedly including a number of Robinson’s friends as well as the suspect, discussed the images.
Robinson’s friends quickly shared the CCTV photos and joked that Robinson was wanted for Kirk’s murder.
When one of the people in the group chat on Discord tagged Robinson in a message with the images, captioned “where you at” with a skull emoji, the now suspect replied, joking his “doppelganger” was trying to get him in trouble.
“Better also get rid of this manifesto and exact copy rifle I have lying around,” Robinson replied.
The jokes continued in the group chat with Robinson’s messages taking a darker turn: “I’m actually Charlie Kirk, wanted to get outta politics so I faked my death, now I can live out my dream life in Kansas,” he joked.
The New York Times has stated it received the messages from someone who knew Robinson from their high school days and was in the group chat with the suspect, but had not seen him for years.
The Times managed to independently verify that the source had indeed gone to high school with Robinson.
While Discord declined to confirm the suspect’s username on the platform, the Times says it matches several other accounts he used on other websites.
Despite all the jokes on the topic, the messages do not give any hints regarding a possible motive from Robinson.
Robinson reportedly implied or confessed to a family member that he had committed the crime and was convinced by that relative or family friend to turn himself in. He eventually did, surrendering to police in southwestern Utah.
The group chat reacted to news of Robinson being in custody with disbelief.
“I truly cannot distinguish if this is for real,” one person wrote in the chat.
Robinson was registered to vote but is not affiliated with a political party. His parents are both registered Republicans.