Another acquaintance of Robinson’s in the chat wrote, seemingly as a joke: “Tyler killed Charlie!!!!”

This image released by the FBI shows a person of interest in the investigation into the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk. Photo / FBI

The messages continued with jokes about how they should turn Robinson in for the $100,000 reward on offer. To that, Robinson replied: “Only if I get a cut.”

Referencing Luigi Mangione’s arrest following the death of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, a group chat member jokingly warned Robinson: “Whatever you do, don’t go to a McDonald’s anytime soon.”

This photo released by the Utah Governor's Office on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025 shows Tyler Robinson. Photo / Utah Governor's Office

“Better also get rid of this manifesto and exact copy rifle I have lying around,” Robinson replied.

The jokes continued in the group chat with Robinson’s messages taking a darker turn: “I’m actually Charlie Kirk, wanted to get outta politics so I faked my death, now I can live out my dream life in Kansas,” he joked.

Tyler Robinson allegedly shot and killed Charlie Kirk. Photo / Facebook

The New York Times has stated it received the messages from someone who knew Robinson from their high school days and was in the group chat with the suspect, but had not seen him for years.

The Times managed to independently verify that the source had indeed gone to high school with Robinson.

While Discord declined to confirm the suspect’s username on the platform, the Times says it matches several other accounts he used on other websites.

Despite all the jokes on the topic, the messages do not give any hints regarding a possible motive from Robinson.

Robinson reportedly implied or confessed to a family member that he had committed the crime and was convinced by that relative or family friend to turn himself in. He eventually did, surrendering to police in southwestern Utah.

Charlie Kirk speaks at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025, moments before he was killed. Photo / Getty Images

The group chat reacted to news of Robinson being in custody with disbelief.

“I truly cannot distinguish if this is for real,” one person wrote in the chat.

Robinson was registered to vote but is not affiliated with a political party. His parents are both registered Republicans.

The suspect is reportedly also not co-operating with investigators and has not made any confession.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox said that Robinson’s romantic partner, as well as his family are co-operating with the FBI investigation into Kirk’s killing.

Robinson is set to face charges of aggravated murder in the shooting of Kirk.

