Friends and family recognised Tyler Robinson from social media pictures. Photo / Getty Images

A top official has revealed that US political activist Charlie Kirk’s shooting suspect is not co-operating with investigators.

Accused assassin Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah local, is being held without bail in a Utah jail on several charges including aggravated murder, according to officials.

In interviews on Sunday morning talk shows, Utah Governor Spencer Cox said that Robinson’s romantic partner, as well as his family are co-operating with the FBI investigation into Kirk’s killing.

“It’s very clear to us and to the investigators that this was a person who was deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology,” Cox told the Wall Street Journal in an article published on Saturday.

Cox said Robinson has not made any confessions and is not cooperating with investigators.