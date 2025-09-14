“This partner has been incredibly cooperative [and] had no idea that this was happening. And, he’s working with investigators right now.”
Another report says Robinson flippantly joked that his “doppleganger” shot the conservative activist after the FBI released photos of the suspect before his arrest, according to a report.
The 22-year-old’s friends lit up on social media messaging platform Discord on Thursday afternoon, when the federal agency released grainy images of a lanky college-aged man in dark clothes during their hunt for Kirk’s killer, the New York Times reported.
One of his virtual connections noticed the similarity and tagged Robinson in a post with the FBI images, writing “wya” – “where you at?” – alongside a skull emoji.
Robinson – accused of shooting the Turning Point USA founder in the neck with one fatal bullet in Utah on Wednesday afternoon – responded within a minute, insisting it was a look-alike trying to “get me in trouble”.
Robinson is set to face charges of aggravated murder in the shooting of Kirk and is being monitored around the clock by officials.
The Utah County Sheriff’s Office told TMZ that Robinson is being closely watched to ensure he doesn’t hurt himself or others until mental health professionals decide if he is suicidal.