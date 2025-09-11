Advertisement
Premium
Charlie Kirk killing raises fear of political violence surging in US

Richard Fausset, Ken Bensinger, Alan Feuer
New York Times·
8 mins to read

Charlie Kirk speaks at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah. Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking as part of his "American Comeback Tour" when he was shot in the neck and killed. Photo / Getty Images

Even before the assassination of Charlie Kirk, an influential right-wing activist, there were signs of a looming political crisis. Rising polarisation and the coarsening of public discourse left little room for shared understanding. Acts of violence, targeting figures on the left and the right, had begun piling up.

But the

