The final moments of Braiden Timmins and Hendrix-Hemi Te Rongomau King have been captured on CCTV.

CCTV captures last moments of father, son before they were killed by ute in Logan, Brisbane

The final moments of a father and son on their way to buy ice cream have been captured on CCTV before they were struck down and killed by an alleged drink-driver.

Braiden Timmins, 33, was walking behind his son Hendrix-Hemi Te Rongomau King, 4, as he rode his bike to a 7-Eleven near their Logan home south of Brisbane.

CCTV obtained by the Courier Mail captured the pair’s last moments together before a white ute struck them on Greens Rd at Regents Park about 11am on Sunday.

Neighbour Derek O’Malley saw the pair as they left their home shortly before the tragedy.

He told media that Timmins called out that they were on their way to get an ice cream as they walked past his house.