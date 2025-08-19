“He was holding his hand, his son was on his bike. He would let him go a bit and then hold his hand. They were doing their father and son thing,” he said.
“It’s still hard to believe that they’re gone.
“Braiden was such a lovely bloke. He would do anything for you.”
Driver Trevor William Galbraith, 41, from Regents Park, has been charged with two counts of manslaughter.
Police allege Galbraith returned a positive roadside breath test following the fatal crash.
He appeared in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Monday where he was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on October 20.