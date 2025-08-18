Advertisement
Ute driver charged after father and son killed in Logan, Brisbane

By Jessica Paul, Alexandra Feiam and Emma Kirk
Braiden Ashley Timmins, 33, and his son Hendrix-hemi Te Rongomau King, 4, were struck and killed by a ute in Regents Park. Photo / Supplied

A father and his 4-year-old son were on their way to buy ice cream when they were struck by a ute and killed.

Braiden Ashley Timmins, 33, and Hendrix-hemi Te Rongomau King, 4, waved to their neighbour, Derek O’Malley, as they walked to a 7-Eleven near their Logan home south

