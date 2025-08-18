“He was walking past the house with his son. He said they were on their way to get an ice cream,” O’Malley said.

“I said ‘oh that’s great’ you know, ‘have a great day’.

“He was holding his hand, his son was on his bike. He would let him go a bit and then hold his hand. They were doing their father and son thing.

“It’s still hard to believe that they’re gone.”

O’Malley told the newspaper he saw a pink bike crushed on the ground when he returned from a trip into town a short time later.

He said he heard someone crying next door and saw the mum and went outside and started talking to Timmins’ stepfather when he realised the bike belonged to Hendrix.

“Braiden was such a lovely bloke. He would do anything for you,” he said.

Trevor William Galbraith, 41, from Regents Park, was driving the ute and was taken into custody at the scene on Sunday and charged with manslaughter.

Galbraith appeared in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Monday. He was remanded in custody to appear in court again on October 20.