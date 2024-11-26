Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

California nanny caught on camera allegedly abusing, throwing 2-day-old baby

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
The is the moment a nanny allegedly abused a 2-day-old baby in California.

The is the moment a nanny allegedly abused a 2-day-old baby in California.

Shocking footage has emerged showing the unfathomable moment a nanny was caught allegedly abusing a helpless 2-day-old baby.

Californian parents, identified as “D” and “T”, had recently come home from the hospital with their newborn baby and had hired a nanny to help look after their hours-old daughter.

After a couple of weeks of the nanny’s services, the family noticed some “aggressive behaviour” and decided to fire her.

However, they were left devastated when they reviewed the baby monitor footage to find their nanny had allegedly abused their baby by violently shaking and hitting her, and throwing her across the room, at which the newborn could be heard crying in distress.

Speaking to ABC7, the father, who said the abuse started the day she was hired, described the incident was “horrifying” and unimaginable.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It’s definitely horrifying for any parent and family to go through,” the father said.

“We all thought we could trust her. Never imagined something like this could happen.”

The nanny is accused of hitting, violently shaking and throwing the infant across the room.
The nanny is accused of hitting, violently shaking and throwing the infant across the room.

In the video, which was edited as parts were too graphic to share, the nanny is seen on repeated nights allegedly striking the newborn, aggressively shaking her and on one occasion throwing her across the room.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Now the family fear the alleged abuse could have damaging long-term impacts on their baby girl.

“Just a few days of this kind of abuse could have lifelong consequences for a baby,” the father said.

While the parents feel guilty for what unfolded, they want to warn others about the nanny in the hope of preventing abuse of other defenceless babies.

“My goal is to warn parents about this nanny. I don’t want any family, baby or mum to experience this again,” the child’s mother told ABC7.

The nanny was hired after a social media reference, a friendly phone call and an interview.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said they are working with police and are hopeful of pressing charges.

"Baby H" had been home less than two days before she was allegedly abused by her nanny.
"Baby H" had been home less than two days before she was allegedly abused by her nanny.

“What struck me overwhelmingly as soon as I read the case was the age of the victim. That’s what’s so unusual for us.

“If we can convict them, for me, prison is the only answer for someone who would do something such as this repeatedly - not one time in anger or loss of self-control, but repeated.

“If the evidence supports it, this person would be going to prison for double-digit years, easily.”

Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World