The is the moment a nanny allegedly abused a 2-day-old baby in California.
Shocking footage has emerged showing the unfathomable moment a nanny was caught allegedly abusing a helpless 2-day-old baby.
Californian parents, identified as “D” and “T”, had recently come home from the hospital with their newborn baby and had hired a nanny to help look after their hours-old daughter.
After a couple of weeks of the nanny’s services, the family noticed some “aggressive behaviour” and decided to fire her.
However, they were left devastated when they reviewed the baby monitor footage to find their nanny had allegedly abused their baby by violently shaking and hitting her, and throwing her across the room, at which the newborn could be heard crying in distress.
Speaking to ABC7, the father, who said the abuse started the day she was hired, described the incident was “horrifying” and unimaginable.
“It’s definitely horrifying for any parent and family to go through,” the father said.
“We all thought we could trust her. Never imagined something like this could happen.”
In the video, which was edited as parts were too graphic to share, the nanny is seen on repeated nights allegedly striking the newborn, aggressively shaking her and on one occasion throwing her across the room.