“It’s definitely horrifying for any parent and family to go through,” the father said.

“We all thought we could trust her. Never imagined something like this could happen.”

The nanny is accused of hitting, violently shaking and throwing the infant across the room.

In the video, which was edited as parts were too graphic to share, the nanny is seen on repeated nights allegedly striking the newborn, aggressively shaking her and on one occasion throwing her across the room.

Now the family fear the alleged abuse could have damaging long-term impacts on their baby girl.

“Just a few days of this kind of abuse could have lifelong consequences for a baby,” the father said.

While the parents feel guilty for what unfolded, they want to warn others about the nanny in the hope of preventing abuse of other defenceless babies.

“My goal is to warn parents about this nanny. I don’t want any family, baby or mum to experience this again,” the child’s mother told ABC7.

The nanny was hired after a social media reference, a friendly phone call and an interview.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said they are working with police and are hopeful of pressing charges.

"Baby H" had been home less than two days before she was allegedly abused by her nanny.

“What struck me overwhelmingly as soon as I read the case was the age of the victim. That’s what’s so unusual for us.

“If we can convict them, for me, prison is the only answer for someone who would do something such as this repeatedly - not one time in anger or loss of self-control, but repeated.

“If the evidence supports it, this person would be going to prison for double-digit years, easily.”