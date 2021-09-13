Brutal moment Sydney police attacked captured on video

A 43-year-old Yagoona man has been charged with multiple offences. Photo / Getty Images

A man will face court after he allegedly attacked three police officers in western Sydney.

The man was taken to Bankstown Police Station while the three officers were taken to hospital for treatment on Monday afternoon.

The police have since been released.

Footage of the incident shows a man lunging at one of the female police officers and then punching her multiple times and striking her with his knee.

The female police officer shields her head from his punches while her companion runs towards the man and sprays him with what appears to be capsicum spray.

He then flees the scene on foot as a bystander chases after him.

A 43-year-old Yagoona man has been charged with multiple offences including breaching a Covid-19 direction and three counts of assaulting a police officer in the execution of their duty, causing actual bodily harm.

He was refused bail to appear at Bankstown Local Court on Tuesday.

Police said the man was standing in the middle of Jacobs Street Terrace about 11.50am when he was approached by two female police officers patrolling the area.

"The two female senior constables instructed the man to move off the road before he allegedly became physically aggressive toward them," NSW Police said in a statement.

"The man allegedly punched and kicked both officers, who used (capsicum) spray in an attempt to subdue him, before he ran from the area and boarded a train."

The officers, aged 30 and 32, were treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Officers from Bankstown Highway Patrol arrested the man a short time later in Yagoona.

He was taken to Bankstown Police Station, where he allegedly assaulted a 32-year-old male senior constable while in custody.

That police officer was also taken to hospital for treatment.