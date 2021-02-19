Brisbane siege: Reports of 'gunshots' as suspected hostage situation enters second day

An armed man is reportedly holding a woman and a child hostage in a suburban home in Brisbane. Photo / 7 News

Police vehicles are continuing to enter a cordoned off area in Brisbane's south side on Friday as a suspected siege remains unresolved.

Reports suggest an armed man has held a woman and child, as young as five, inside a Sunnybank home since 10.30am on Thursday.

Police confirmed they are negotiating with the man, and local residents told NCA NewsWire they had heard specialist officers tell the man they did not wish to harm him on Friday morning.

Specialist police continued to surround the Sunnybank home on Friday morning. Photo / Annette Dew, News Corp

It's believed officers had initially attended the Dyson Ave house on Thursday to speak to the man in relation to another crime, but police have remained tight lipped on details surrounding the situation.

Loud bangs could be heard before sunrise on Friday, however it could not be confirmed whether it was gunshots from inside the home.

Specialist police remain on scene at 9am on Friday hoping to find a "peaceful resolution".

An emergency declaration was made on Thursday morning, citing a "police incident", shutting down a zone bounded by Dyson Ave, Geddes Place, Beenleigh Rd and Ganda Place, with residents told to stay in their homes.

The exclusion zone remains in place as of 7:30am Friday morning.

Acting Inspector Mick Ackery said on Thursday afternoon the ongoing situation was "very concerning", but would not be drawn on why officers had been called to the home.

He simply told reporters the "situation is ongoing and we're doing our best to come up with a peaceful resolution."

"You have to understand that there's a dynamic and fluid situation therefore it is hard for me, and not appropriate for me, to make further comments," Inspector Ackery said.

"We're prepared to deal with the situation as long as it takes to ensure the safety of the community, anyone inside that house and of course our officers."