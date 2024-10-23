Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Bret Stephens: If Donald Trump wins, who, or what, will liberals blame?

By Bret Stephens
New York Times·
6 mins to read
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on September 23, 2024. Photo / Damon Winter, The New York Times

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on September 23, 2024. Photo / Damon Winter, The New York Times

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Americans go to the polls on November 5 – two weeks from today. Over 17 million voters have already cast their ballots.
  • Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are in the battleground states as they make their final pitch to voters.
  • A new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Harris with a slim national lead over Trump, while a top Harris advisor says the seven battleground states could be decided by a single percentage point.

Bret Stephens is a political columnist for The New York Times.

OPINION

The Electoral College. White racism. Black sexism. President Joe Biden.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Should Kamala Harris lose the presidential election next month, those will be among the more convenient excuses Democrats will offer for falling short

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World