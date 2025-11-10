Advertisement
Brazil’s Lula urges ‘defeat’ of climate deniers as COP30 opens

Anna Pelegri
AFP·
4 mins to read

From Belém, AUT’s Priscila Besen weighs in on what success would look like - and why this year’s summit could be make-or-break for global climate action.

The UN’s climate conference has opened in the Brazilian Amazon with pleas for the world to keep up the fight against global warming, even as the United States turns its back.

Some 50,000 delegates are gathering for the two-week COP30 meeting in Belem, the hot and humid metropolis at the

