Giovanni Quintella Bezerra is accused of a truly horrifying crime.

Warning: Story contains description of sexual assault

A Brazilian anaesthetist faces rape charges after allegedly attacking a woman while she gave birth via caesarean section.

32-year-old Giovanni Quintella Bezerra was arrested on suspicion of rape after concerned colleagues filmed him orally raping a woman during the procedure at the Hospital da Mulher in Rio de Janeiro.

The woman reportedly told family she thought she was hallucinating during the attack.

His colleagues set up a secret camera to film Bezerra, who had only recently completed his training, when they became concerned about the amount of anaesthetic he was delivering to patients, the Daily Mail reported.

When they watched the video they discovered the horrifying attack, which took place behind a surgical curtain as Bezerra's colleagues worked to deliver the woman's child.

Those colleagues have now shared concerns that other women were attacked on the same day.

While women are not fully sedated during most C-sections, the women drugged by Bezerra reported being fully unconscious.

"I've never seen anything like it," said police delegate Barbara Lomba, who is leading the investigation.

Health officials said an internal investigation will take place and the hospital is providing "full support" to the victim and her family.

Bezerra is now being held in prison and faces a prison sentence of 8 to 15 years if convicted.

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact the Safe to Talk confidential crisis helpline on:

• Text 4334 and they will respond

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• Visit https://safetotalk.nz/contact-us/ for an online chat

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.