Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Brad Pitt’s LA home targeted in burglary as actor travels for ‘F1’ film

AFP
2 mins to read

Pitt, on a promotional tour for his film "F1," was not home during the burglary. Photo / Getty Images

Pitt, on a promotional tour for his film "F1," was not home during the burglary. Photo / Getty Images

Burglars broke into Brad Pitt’s Los Angeles home on Thursday, ransacking the property and fleeing with stolen items while the Oscar-winning actor was travelling to promote his new racing thriller “F1,” US media reported.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told NBC News that a break-in took place at a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World