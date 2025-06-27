Pitt, on a promotional tour for his film "F1," was not home during the burglary. Photo / Getty Images

Burglars broke into Brad Pitt’s Los Angeles home on Thursday, ransacking the property and fleeing with stolen items while the Oscar-winning actor was travelling to promote his new racing thriller “F1,” US media reported.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told NBC News that a break-in took place at a residence in the Los Feliz neighbourhood around 10.30pm (5.30am GMT), without officially confirming who owned the home.

Police sources told NBC News and the Los Angeles Times that three suspects climbed over a front fence and broke in through the home’s front window before ransacking the location and fleeing with some belongings.

The value of the stolen items has not been disclosed.

