Home / World

Body of teen found in US singer D4vd’s car possibly dead for several weeks

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Celeste Rivas Hernandez's body was found in a car belonging to singer D4vd after being missing for over a year. Photo / GoFundMe

The body of a teen girl found in the car of a former Laneway performer may have been in the vehicle for “several weeks”, Los Angeles police say.

Police discovered the body of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, 15, in a Tesla registered to US singer D4vd, real name David Burke,

