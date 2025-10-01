Celeste Rivas Hernandez's body was found in a car belonging to singer D4vd after being missing for over a year. Photo / GoFundMe

Body of teen found in US singer D4vd’s car possibly dead for several weeks

Celeste Rivas Hernandez's body was found in a car belonging to singer D4vd after being missing for over a year. Photo / GoFundMe

The body of a teen girl found in the car of a former Laneway performer may have been in the vehicle for “several weeks”, Los Angeles police say.

Police discovered the body of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, 15, in a Tesla registered to US singer D4vd, real name David Burke, on September 8.

The girl went missing from her Lake Elsinore home on April 5 last year.

She was 13 years old at the time of her disappearance.

“The vehicle had been parked at the location from which it was towed for several weeks, so Ms Rivas Hernandez may have been deceased for several weeks before the discovery of the body,” police said.