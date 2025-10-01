It remains unclear how Rivas Hernandez died, as the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not yet determined the cause or manner of death.
Los Angeles police said it was likely some “criminal culpability” was behind the concealment of her body.
As the cause of death has not been determined, “it remains unclear whether there is any criminal culpability beyond the concealment of her body”.
D4vd, 20, performed at Auckland’s Laneway Festival last year and is best known for songs Romantic Homicide and Here With Me.
After the discovery of the teen’s body, the singer cancelled the remaining dates of his world tour as the probe into Rivas Hernandez’s death continues.
His label, Interscope, has stopped promoting the artist in response to the investigation, the Daily Mail reported.
The outlet detailed the lyrics of an unreleased song from the singer that internet users have speculated may refer to Rivas Hernandez.
“Oh, Celeste/The girl with my name tattooed on her chest/Smell her on my clothes like cigarettes/I hear her voice each time I take a breath/I’m obsessed,” the artist reportedly sings.
Rivas Hernandez’s family have told media they believe the pair were in a relationship.
Texas-born D4vd (pronounced “David”) has 39.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify.