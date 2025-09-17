The 20-year-old star's connection to the body is yet to be established. Photo / D4vd.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The 20-year-old star's connection to the body is yet to be established. Photo / D4vd.

The decomposing body found in the car of a former Laneway performer has been identified as a missing 15-year-old girl.

On September 8, Los Angeles police discovered human remains in an impounded Tesla registered to US singer D4vd.

The 20-year-old played at Auckland’s Laneway Festival last year and is best known for songs Romantic Homicide and Here With Me.

The authorities have now confirmed the body has been identified as Celeste Rivas Hernandez, the U.S. Sun reports.

Hernandez went missing from her Lake Elsinore home on April 5 last year.