The then 13-year-old was last seen wearing a black jumper and Hello Kitty shoes.
Police are yet to announce Hernandez’s cause of death.
Her dismembered body had been wrapped in plastic and put in the front trunk of D4vd’s vehicle, where it is believed to have remained for five days.
The car had been impounded after it was reported as abandoned in the Hollywood Hills, the New York Post reports.
Police were called to the car yard after staff noticed a “foul odour” emanating from the vehicle.
The teen’s mother told TMZ that Hernandez had a boyfriend named David.
D4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, has not been charged in relation to the incident and is reportedly cooperating with the LAPD investigation.
Both Crocs and Hollister have dropped Burke from planned ad campaigns since the remains were discovered, cropping the star out of promotional images.
Speculation about whether he will cancel the rest of his Withered World Tour is mounting after he pulled out of a September 17 Seattle show.