Bite Club: The fraternity that awaits you after a shark attack

By Victoria Kim
New York Times·
11 mins to read
Anika Craney, whose foot was bitten by a shark in the Great Barrier Reef, resolved not to let the attack change her lifelong love of the ocean. Photo / Mridula Amin, The New York Times

Very few people know what it’s like to recover, physically and emotionally, from a shark bite. But some of the ones who do are ready to help.

It was from a hospital bed, in a daze from painkillers, overwhelming media attention and a lingering frisson from her brush with death,

