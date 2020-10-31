Berlin's Madame Tussauds throws Donald Trump in the dumpster

Berlin's Madame Tussauds got a little ahead of itself by deciding to throw its wax figure of Donald Trump in the rubbish, ahead of the US election next week.

Museum staff loaded the wax effigy of the US president into a dumpster, leaving no room for doubt about what they hope happens next week.

The dumpster was also loaded with posters about "fake news" - one of Trump's favourite sentences - as well as his infamous MAGA hats.

Meanwhile, the wax statue of Barack Obama continues to have pride of place at the museum - and Trump's figure in the dumpster can actually be seen being wheeled past a smiling Obama.

Madame Tussauds leaves no room for doubt about what they hope will happen next week. Photo / Instagram

The museum called it a "preparatory measure".

"Today's activity is rather of a symbolic character ahead of the elections in the United States," the museum's marketing manager Orkide Yalcindag told Reuters.

"We here at Madame Tussauds Berlin removed Donald Trump's waxwork as a preparatory measure."

The museum includes wax figures of several former US presidents, regardless of what happened to them in subsequent elections.

Trump has been trailing behind Democratic candidate Joe Biden in most polls but seems to be gaining ground in some key states.