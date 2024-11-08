President Joe Biden addresses the American people after Trump's victory and widespread calls to drop the Treaty Principles Bill.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent two rescue planes to the Netherlands on Friday after Israeli football fans were reportedly injured in violence in Amsterdam.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu views the horrifying incident with utmost gravity and demands that the Dutch Government and security forces take vigorous and swift action against the rioters, and ensure the safety of our citizens,” his office said in a statement.

The Prime Minister’s office did not say what led to the “very violent incident against Israeli citizens”, but Dutch media AT5 reported that fights broke out on Thursday night between fans at a Europa League match involving Maccabi Tel-Aviv and Ajax.

The report said numerous fights, as well as acts of vandalism, had occurred in the city centre.