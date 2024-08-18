Home / World

Behind the pageantry of Shen Yun: Dancers reveals emotional abuse, injuries and exploitation

By: Nicole Hong & Michael Rothfeld
New York Times·
23 mins to read

KEY FACTS:

  • Shen Yun performers faced harsh treatment, including untreated injuries and emotional abuse, to spread Falun Gong’s message.
  • One woman who grew up practising Falun Gong in New Zealand, before moving to Dragon Springs at age 13, has spoken of untreated injuries and emotional abuse.
  • Shen Yun and Falun Gong representatives denied the allegations, calling them distortions and attacks on their faith.

As the popular dance show grew into an international juggernaut, some of the group’s young performers paid a steep price.

They began appearing about two decades ago, often around the holidays, and often

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World