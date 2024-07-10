- Police have found suspected crossbow killer Kyle Clifford in Enfield following a huge manhunt in North London.
- Officers had discovered the three victims, aged 25, 28 and 61, with serious injuries at the house in Bushey
- The three victims were members of BBC presenter John Hunt’s family
John Hunt is familiar to millions of BBC Radio 5 Live listeners as the voice of racing commentary.
A former police officer, he moved into broadcasting when his wife, Carol, spotted a job advertisement in the Harrow Observer in the late 1980s for a trainee with gambling company Ladbrokes.
Such was his interest in horse racing that he willingly took a pay cut to pursue his passion and, with Carol’s unwavering support, carved out a successful career.
In 2004, he was poached by Radio 5 Live to cover horse racing but was soon branching out into other sports including covering equestrianism and the modern pentathlon at the London 2012 Olympics.